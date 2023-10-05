Top Trending Videos

Cyber Crime: UPI Fraud होने पर सबसे पहले क्या करें? Cyber Expert से जानें

  Cyber Crime: IIT Kanpur की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक हर दूसरा साइबर फ्रॉड UPI से जुड़ा है. 2023 में

Published: October 5, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By Brijnandan Dubey

Cyber Crime: IIT Kanpur की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक हर दूसरा साइबर फ्रॉड UPI से जुड़ा है. 2023 में UPI Fraud के 95 हजार मामले सामने आए हैं. Cyber Fraud के मामले इतनी तेजी से क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं? इस तरह के Fraud से कैसे बचा जाए, बता रही हैं Cyber Expert Kamakshi Sharma.

