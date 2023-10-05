By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyber Crime: UPI Fraud होने पर सबसे पहले क्या करें? Cyber Expert से जानें
Cyber Crime: IIT Kanpur की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक हर दूसरा साइबर फ्रॉड UPI से जुड़ा है. 2023 में UPI Fraud के 95 हजार मामले सामने आए हैं. Cyber Fraud के मामले इतनी तेजी से क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं? इस तरह के Fraud से कैसे बचा जाए, बता रही हैं Cyber Expert Kamakshi Sharma.
