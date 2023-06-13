Hindi Video Gallery

Cyclone Biparjoy: Dhruv helicopters evacuate 50 personnel off Dwarka coast

In view of the intensification of cyclone Biparjoy, 50 personnel have been evacuated by the ICG. All 50 personnel were evacuated on June 13 from jack-up rig 'Key Singapore' operating off the Dwarka coast near Okha, Gujarat. The evacuation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard’s ALH Dhruv helicopters. For precautionary measures, NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat’s Dwarka. Police have been deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea.

