AAP MP Sanjay Singh के घर ED Raid, पिता ने कहा, ‘हम ED का…’ । ED Raid on Sanjay Singh House
ED Raid on Sanjay Singh House: AAP MP Sanjay Singh के आवास पर ED ने Raid मारी है. बताया जा रहा है कि ये Raid Delhi Excise Policy में हुए कथित Money Laundering के मामले में हुई है. Sanjay Singh के घर हुए छापेमार कार्रवाई से AAP Leaders में गुस्सा है. Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai सभी ने Modi Government पर इसे लेकर निशाना साधा है.
