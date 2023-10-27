Hindi Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: क्यों है ENGLAND वर्ल्ड कप की सबसे "खराब" Team | Jos Buttler | Cricket News

World Cup 2023: Permutations, combinations and mathematical equations aside, England are all but resigned to the fact that their World Cup defence is over.

Their eight-wicket drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka left them with more questions than answers, which does not auger well for a quest to win the next four remaining matches, which is the bare minimum required with other results also needing to go their way, if England are to progress.

