By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Netherlands beat Bangladesh | Shakib Al Hasan | Ned vs Ban | Ind vs Eng
The Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Chasing 230 the Bangladesh batters never gave ...
The Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Chasing 230 the Bangladesh batters never gave themselves a chance and just kept losing their wickets throughout the chase. The Dutch put on an all-around bowling show and got the stranglehold on the batting
#worldcup2023 #netherlands #nedvsban
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें