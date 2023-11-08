Hindi Video Gallery

Fans Reaction On Maxwell Batting When Maxwell Scored Runs After The Injury What Did The Fans Say

Fans Reaction on Maxwell Batting: When Maxwell scored runs after the injury, what did the fans say?

Glenn Maxwell batted brilliantly in the World Cup 2023 match played between Afghanistan and Australia. This century of Maxwell helped ...

Glenn Maxwell batted brilliantly in the World Cup 2023 match played between Afghanistan and Australia. This century of Maxwell helped Australia a lot in securing a place in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Maxwell scored 201 runs in his stormy innings. After the match, an Australian fan said, “Maxwell had some serious back problem and he was in pain…but like a true Aussie, the star that we love, he just got like I’m not walking off injured…it was a classic Australian fightback…”