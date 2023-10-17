By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India में Pakistan और Bangladesh से भी ज्यादा भूखमरी कैसे? Global Hunger Index 2023
India in Global Hunger Index 2023: दावा किया गया है कि India में Pakistan और Bangladesh से भी ज्यादा भूखमरी है. Global Hunger Index 2023 की List में Nepal और Sri Lanka भी India से काफी ऊपर हैं. लेकिन ऐसा हुआ कैसे? क्यों India से कमजोर और Economically Weak Countries भी इस लिस्ट में ऊपर हैं? क्यों Indian Government इस Global Hunger Index की रेटिंग्स को मानने से इनकार कर रही है?
