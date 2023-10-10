Top Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Fantasy X1 Tips | IND vs AFG

World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ODI World Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury ...

Updated: October 10, 2023 7:22 PM IST

By Video Desk

World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ODI World Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates.
Afghanistan is gearing up for their second match in the 2023 World Cup, set to take place in Delhi on Wednesay, October 11, where they will face the India. India are coming off with a win over Australia in their opening game of the tournament while Afghanistan were thrashed by Bangladesh in a pretty one-sided match

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.