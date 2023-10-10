Hindi Video Gallery

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Key Player Battles | India vs Afghanistan

aking on Rohit Sharma and his Indian teammates presents a formidable challenge for Afghanistan. India’s recent victory over Australia contrasts with Afghanistan’s loss to Bangladesh, underscoring the disparity in form. Adding to Afghanistan’s challenge is India’s impeccable record against them, boasting two wins and a thrilling tie in their previous encounters. This historical dominance by India intensifies the daunting task ahead for Afghanistan. Nevertheless, cricket’s unpredictability means that underdogs can surprise, and Afghanistan may have their own strengths and strategies to counter the formidable Indian side. While the odds may not favor them, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an exhilarating match. #indvsafg #cricketworldcup #cwc2023

