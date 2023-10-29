Hindi Video Gallery

India Vs England Kl Rahul Injury Playin X1

India vs England : क्यों लग रहा है Kl Rahul को डर | Kl Rahul | Virat Kohli | World Cup 2023

Ahead of the World Cup 2023 match between India and England at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, KL Rahul, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter, opened up on his experience of recovering from the challenging hamstring injury. It was at the same ground where Rahul had injured his hamstring during the Indian Premier League, and the dreaded memories rekindled as Rahul arrived at the city for India’s sixth game of the tournament earlier this week.

