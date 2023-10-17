Top Trending Videos

Indian Army अब Kashmir में औरतों को दे रही Special Training । Indian Army Romeo Force । Poonch

Indian Army in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir के Poonch में Indian Army की Romeo Force महिलाओं को Special Training दे ...

Updated: October 17, 2023 5:23 PM IST

By Video Desk

Indian Army in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir के Poonch में Indian Army की Romeo Force महिलाओं को Special Training दे रही है. Romeo Force वहां की महिलाओं को सशक्त और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए Car Driving की Training दी है. साथ ही टायर बदलने जैसे बेसिक ट्रेनिंग में वहां की औरतों को दी गई है. इस Course के खत्म होने के बाद महिलाओं को diploma भी दिया जाएगा जिससे प्रमाणित होगा कि Cource में हिस्सा लेने वाली महिलाओं को गाड़ी चलाना ठीक तरह से आता है.

