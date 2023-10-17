By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian Army अब Kashmir में औरतों को दे रही Special Training । Indian Army Romeo Force । Poonch
Indian Army in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir के Poonch में Indian Army की Romeo Force महिलाओं को Special Training दे ...
Indian Army in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir के Poonch में Indian Army की Romeo Force महिलाओं को Special Training दे रही है. Romeo Force वहां की महिलाओं को सशक्त और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए Car Driving की Training दी है. साथ ही टायर बदलने जैसे बेसिक ट्रेनिंग में वहां की औरतों को दी गई है. इस Course के खत्म होने के बाद महिलाओं को diploma भी दिया जाएगा जिससे प्रमाणित होगा कि Cource में हिस्सा लेने वाली महिलाओं को गाड़ी चलाना ठीक तरह से आता है.
