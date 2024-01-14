By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ira-Nupur's wedding reception: ये 10 सेलिब्रिटी आमिर खान की बेटी के रिसेप्शन में बनें खास मेहमान!
मुंबई में आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) की बेटी इरा खान (Ira Khan) और नुपुर शिखरे (Nupur Shikhare) की रिसेप्शन पार्टी ...
मुंबई में आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) की बेटी इरा खान (Ira Khan) और नुपुर शिखरे (Nupur Shikhare) की रिसेप्शन पार्टी (Reception Party) रखी गई। इस पार्टी के लिए इरा खान दुल्हन सी सजी थी वहीं नुपूर शिखरने ने शेरवानी पहनी।
Trending Now
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें