Gaza में 18 साल से चले रहे खूनी संघर्ष की कहानी । Israel Palestine War । Hamas

Israel Palestine War: Israel और Palestine के बीच एक बार फिर खूनी जंग शुरू हो चुकी है. हजारों Rockets एक ...

Updated: October 10, 2023 1:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel Palestine War: Israel और Palestine के बीच एक बार फिर खूनी जंग शुरू हो चुकी है. हजारों Rockets एक दूसरे पर दागे जा रहे हैं. सैकड़ों लोगों की मौत हो रही है. धुएं के गुब्बार, आग और तबाही में घिरा Palestine कंट्रोल के बाहर जा चुका है. लेकिन ये लड़ाई अभी की नहीं, दशकों पुरानी है. आपको सिर्फ Gaza Strip में बीते 18 सालों में हुए खूनी संघर्ष की Timeline बताते हैं.

