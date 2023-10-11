Top Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War: सिर के पीछे आकर फटा बम... बाल-बाल बची जान... । Ground Report। Palestine

Israel Hamas War Grond Report: Israel और Hamas के बीच तेज़ हमले जारी हैं. इस बीच धमाकों की आवाज़ से ...

Updated: October 11, 2023 12:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel Hamas War Grond Report: Israel और Hamas के बीच तेज़ हमले जारी हैं. इस बीच धमाकों की आवाज़ से Palestine गूंज रहा है. South Israel में Gaza Strip के नज़दीक Zee Media Reporter Vishal Pandey की LIVE Reporting के दौरान युद्ध क्षेत्र में हमला हुआ. Attack की Live Footage. Watch कैसे Israel के Tank Gaza Strip के नज़दीक तैनात किए गए हैं.

