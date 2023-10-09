By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel Palestine War: मां, बाप, बेटी… हर कोई दफन, Israel Hamas War में सब कुछ खत्म
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel और Palestine के बीच छिड़ी War में आम इंसानों का सब कुछ तबाह होता दिखाई दे ...
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel और Palestine के बीच छिड़ी War में आम इंसानों का सब कुछ तबाह होता दिखाई दे रहा है. Rockets से मची तबाही ने घरों, इमारतों और सरकारी भवनों को तबाह कर दिया है. कई लोग लापता हैं. लोग मलबे में अपने परिजनों को तलाश रहे हैं. Watch Rescue Video from Israel.
Trending Now
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें