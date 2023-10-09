Top Trending Videos

Israel Palestine War: मां, बाप, बेटी… हर कोई दफन, Israel Hamas War में सब कुछ खत्म

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel और Palestine के बीच छिड़ी War में आम इंसानों का सब कुछ तबाह होता दिखाई दे ...

Updated: October 9, 2023 4:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel और Palestine के बीच छिड़ी War में आम इंसानों का सब कुछ तबाह होता दिखाई दे रहा है. Rockets से मची तबाही ने घरों, इमारतों और सरकारी भवनों को तबाह कर दिया है. कई लोग लापता हैं. लोग मलबे में अपने परिजनों को तलाश रहे हैं. Watch Rescue Video from Israel.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>