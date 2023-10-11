Top Trending Videos

Israel के लोग इस Bunker में छिप कर बचा रहे अपनी जान । Israel Hamas War । Ground Report

Updated: October 11, 2023 7:28 PM IST

By Video Desk

Ground Report From Israel War: इजराइल और हमास के बीच चल रही भीषण लड़ाई के बीच ज़ी न्यूज़ के रिपोर्टर विशाल पांडे को वो जगह मिली है जहां रॉकेट हमलों के समय लोग छिपकर अपनी जान बचाते हैं। Sderot से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट देखें।

