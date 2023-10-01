Top Trending Videos

Jaipur के Gangapol में Iqbal की पीट-पीट कर ‘हत्या’, फिर भीड़ ने...! Jaipur Youth Lynched

Updated: October 1, 2023 1:12 PM IST

By Video Desk

Jaipur Subhash Chowk Accident Clash: Jaipur के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके Subhash Chowk में युवक की हत्या से दहशत फैल गई ...

Jaipur Subhash Chowk Accident Clash: Jaipur के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके Subhash Chowk में युवक की हत्या से दहशत फैल गई है. Bike Accident के बाद विवाद शुरू हुआ था. इस दौरान झगड़ा कर रहा एक युवक रोकने आए लोगों से गाली-गलौज करने लगा. इसके बाद लोगों ने सरिये-डंडे से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर उसे लहूलुहान कर दिया था. बाद में युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है. अब इस मामले ने Communal Angle ले लिया है.

