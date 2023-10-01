By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jaipur के Gangapol में Iqbal की पीट-पीट कर ‘हत्या’, फिर भीड़ ने...! Jaipur Youth Lynched
Jaipur Subhash Chowk Accident Clash: Jaipur के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके Subhash Chowk में युवक की हत्या से दहशत फैल गई ...
Jaipur Subhash Chowk Accident Clash: Jaipur के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके Subhash Chowk में युवक की हत्या से दहशत फैल गई है. Bike Accident के बाद विवाद शुरू हुआ था. इस दौरान झगड़ा कर रहा एक युवक रोकने आए लोगों से गाली-गलौज करने लगा. इसके बाद लोगों ने सरिये-डंडे से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर उसे लहूलुहान कर दिया था. बाद में युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है. अब इस मामले ने Communal Angle ले लिया है.
Trending Now
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें