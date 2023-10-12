Top Trending Videos

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hina Khan ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस को भी छोड़ा पीछे

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 शुरू हो चुका है. Hina Khan ने INIFD के लिए रैंप वॉक किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने ...

Updated: October 12, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By Video Desk

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 शुरू हो चुका है. Hina Khan ने INIFD के लिए रैंप वॉक किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने Wrap Knee Length Skirt के साथ Wrap Style Blouse कैरी किया। वहीँ बालों के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने Hollywood Curls हेयर स्टाइल को चुना है. लुक को कम्प्लीट करने के लिए Hina ने Chain Style Earrings और Subtle Makeup किया. एक्ट्रेस का ये अवतार फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आ रहा है. Watch video for more information

