Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hina Khan ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस को भी छोड़ा पीछे

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hina Khan ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस को भी छोड़ा पीछे
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 शुरू हो चुका है. Hina Khan ने INIFD के लिए रैंप वॉक किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने ...
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 शुरू हो चुका है. Hina Khan ने INIFD के लिए रैंप वॉक किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने Wrap Knee Length Skirt के साथ Wrap Style Blouse कैरी किया। वहीँ बालों के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने Hollywood Curls हेयर स्टाइल को चुना है. लुक को कम्प्लीट करने के लिए Hina ने Chain Style Earrings और Subtle Makeup किया. एक्ट्रेस का ये अवतार फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आ रहा है. Watch video for more information
Trending Now
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें