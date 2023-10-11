By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live Reporting के बीच शुरू हुई लड़ाई... बीच में फंसा Indian Reporter। Israel Hamas War। Ground
Israel Palestine War Ground Report: Israel में Live Reporting करने पहुंचे Zee News के Reporter Vishal Pandey जब Ground Zero ...
Israel Palestine War Ground Report: Israel में Live Reporting करने पहुंचे Zee News के Reporter Vishal Pandey जब Ground Zero पर पहुंचे हुए थे, तब अचनाक फिर से युद्ध शुरू हो गया. आसमान से Rockets बरसने लगे और गोलियां चलनी लगीं. चारों ओर अफरा तफरी मची हुई है और Vishal अपनी जान बचाने एक टूटे हुए घर के अंदर छिपे हुए हैं.
