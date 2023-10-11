Top Trending Videos

Live Reporting के बीच शुरू हुई लड़ाई... बीच में फंसा Indian Reporter। Israel Hamas War। Ground

Israel Palestine War Ground Report: Israel में Live Reporting करने पहुंचे Zee News के Reporter Vishal Pandey जब Ground Zero ...

Updated: October 11, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel Palestine War Ground Report: Israel में Live Reporting करने पहुंचे Zee News के Reporter Vishal Pandey जब Ground Zero पर पहुंचे हुए थे, तब अचनाक फिर से युद्ध शुरू हो गया. आसमान से Rockets बरसने लगे और गोलियां चलनी लगीं. चारों ओर अफरा तफरी मची हुई है और Vishal अपनी जान बचाने एक टूटे हुए घर के अंदर छिपे हुए हैं.

