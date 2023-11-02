World Cup : Meet the man who made Sachin Tendulkar Statue | Sachin | Ind vs Sl | Shami | Virat Kohli

Hindi Video Gallery

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday unveiled his life-size statue at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India won the 2011 edition of the ICC World Cup. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajeev Shukla were present during the ceremony. As per a PTI report, the statue was made by Pramod Kamble, who is a painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra #worldcup2023 #sachintendulkar #shami