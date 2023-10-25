Top Trending Videos

MP Assembly Elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan ने खोल दी Congress की पोल पट्टी | BJP VS CONGRESS

MP Assembly Elections: जैसे-जैसे चुनावी तारीख (Election date) पास आती जा रही है. राजनीतिक पार्टियों (Political Parties) के नेता एक ...

Updated: October 25, 2023 4:57 PM IST

By Video Desk

MP Assembly Elections: जैसे-जैसे चुनावी तारीख (Election date) पास आती जा रही है. राजनीतिक पार्टियों (Political Parties) के नेता एक दूसरे पर हावी होते जा रहे हैं. कोई किसी पार्टी पर आरोप (Allegation) लगा रहा है तो कोई किसी पार्टी की खिल्ली (Making Fun) उड़ा रहा है. इसी कड़ी में मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan) भी चुनावी प्रचार के दौरान कांग्रेस (Congress) की धज्जियां उड़ाने से नहीं चूके. उन्होंने क्या कहा सुनिए-

