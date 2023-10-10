Hindi Video Gallery

New Zealand Winning Form Continues

"New Zealand को हराना नामुमकिन" | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 | NZ VS NED

New Zealand clinched another victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023’s sixth match. Netherlands, after winning the toss, opted to field first but faced adversity as Scott Edwards’ team struggled to restrict New Zealand’s run flow. Despite the Dutch bowlers’ gallant efforts, they couldn’t prevent New Zealand from amassing a formidable total of 322 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In response, the Netherlands’ batting lineup failed to find their footing, and Mitchell Santner’s exceptional five-wicket haul, conceding 59 runs, propelled New Zealand to a convincing triumph in the Hyderabad showdown. #worldcup2023 #nzvsned #cwc2023

