Nithari Kand: जिन्हें लोग नरपिशाच कहते थे उन्हें Allahabad High Court ने क्यों किया बरी?

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने सुरेंद्र कोली और मोनिंदर सिंह पंढेर को बरी किया.

Published: October 16, 2023 4:54 PM IST

By Brijnandan Dubey | Edited by Brijnandan Dubey

Nithari Killings: नोएडा के चर्चित Nithari Kand में Allahabad High Court ने दोषी करार दिए गए Surendra Koli और Moninder Singh Pandher को बरी कर दिया. Surendra को 12 और Moninder को दो मामलों में मिली फांसी की सजा को रद्द कर दिया गया. जानें मामले में आरोपी Moninder की वकील ने क्या कहा.

