No support to China! India condemns China in SCO Meet

India has once again opted out of supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Now, it has become the only country in SCO which has refused to endorse the project. In SCO’s joint statement, there was no mention of India in countries supporting China’s BRI.

Published: July 5, 2023 5:51 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

