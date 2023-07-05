Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
No support to China! India condemns China in SCO Meet
India has once again opted out of supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Now, it has become the only country in SCO which has refused to endorse the project. In SCO’s joint statement, there was no mention of India in countries supporting China’s BRI.
