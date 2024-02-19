Hindi Video Gallery

Pakistan Elections 2024 Top Official Admits Involvement In Rigging Results

Political uncertainty persisted in Pakistan as two major political parties of the country continued efforts to form a coalition government. ...

Political uncertainty persisted in Pakistan as two major political parties of the country continued efforts to form a coalition government. The February 8 general elections did not result in a clear mandate for any political party, though independent candidates backed by former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 90 seats.

Meanwhile, there are reports of poll rigging and deliberate delay in announcing the results by Pakistan’s election commission.

But election senario took turn when A senior bureaucrat in Pakistan has said he helped rig Pakistan’s elections. On Saturday, Liaqat Ali Chattha, commissioner of Rawalpindi said he would hand himself over to police and step down from his position.

According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, the commissioner admitted he was “deeply involved in serious crime like mega election rigging 2024” and said that “stabbing the country in its back” does not allow him sleep.

On Sunday Imran Khan called for the creation of a judicial panel to look into his claim that vote manipulation occurred within the electoral body and the upper judiciary

Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party won from 75 constituencies while former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) occupied the third spot with 54 seats before holding several rounds of negotiations and consultations to form a coalition Govt.

