Hindi Video Gallery

Parineeti Raghav Wedding Video Couple Makes First Appearance As Newlyweds

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Video: Couple Makes First Appearance As Newlyweds

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Video: Couple Makes First Appearance As Newlyweds

Trending Now

The adorable duo Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on 24 sept. After their marriage,. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were seen leaving the venue together. Their wedding in Udaipur was a star-studded affair, with numerous politicians and celebrities in attendance