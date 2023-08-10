Hindi Video Gallery

Pm Modi In Parliament On No Confidence Motion And Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi सदन में खोलेंगे Congress का कच्चा चिट्ठा ! PM Modi in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi अब Parliament में No Confidence Motion पर बोलेंगे. PM Modi के Speech के दौरान Rahul Gandhi भी Parliament में मौजूद रहेंगे.

PM Modi in Parliament : PM Narendra Modi अब No Confidence Motion पर Parliament में बोंलेगे. PM Modi का ये भाषण खूब हंगामेदार होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है. PM Modi की Speech के बाद Parliament में No Confidence Motion को लेकर Voting कराई जाएगी.

