Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
PM Modi सदन में खोलेंगे Congress का कच्चा चिट्ठा ! PM Modi in Parliament
PM Narendra Modi अब Parliament में No Confidence Motion पर बोलेंगे. PM Modi के Speech के दौरान Rahul Gandhi भी Parliament में मौजूद रहेंगे.
PM Modi in Parliament : PM Narendra Modi अब No Confidence Motion पर Parliament में बोंलेगे. PM Modi का ये भाषण खूब हंगामेदार होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है. PM Modi की Speech के बाद Parliament में No Confidence Motion को लेकर Voting कराई जाएगी.
Trending Now
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you