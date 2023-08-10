Top Trending Videos

PM Modi सदन में खोलेंगे Congress का कच्चा चिट्ठा ! PM Modi in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi अब Parliament में No Confidence Motion पर बोलेंगे. PM Modi के Speech के दौरान Rahul Gandhi भी Parliament में मौजूद रहेंगे.

Published: August 10, 2023 9:53 AM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi in Parliament : PM Narendra Modi अब No Confidence Motion पर Parliament में बोंलेगे. PM Modi का ये भाषण खूब हंगामेदार होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है. PM Modi की Speech के बाद Parliament में No Confidence Motion को लेकर Voting कराई जाएगी.

Also Read:

Trending Now

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.