Rahul Gandhi to hold massive rally in New York's Madison Square ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit USA on May 31 for 10 days. On June 04, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5 thousand NRIs in New York's Madison Square. Apart from this, he will visit Washington and California where there will be a panel discussion.

