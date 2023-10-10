By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rakul Preet Birthday: Jackky Bhagnani के साथ Dinner Date पर निकली Rakul, Style देख आप भी लेंगे TIPS
Rakul Preet Pre Birthday Celebration: एक्ट्रेस Rakul Preet Singh बांद्रा के गीगी रेस्टोरेंट में डिनर करने पहुंची। इस दौरान Rakul डेनिम स्कर्ट के साथ शर्ट के पेयर में नजर आईं. Rakul ने ब्लैक हील और ब्लैक बैग के साथ अपना लुक कम्पलीट किया। इसी बीच पैपराजी ने Rakul को हैप्पी बर्थडे भी विश किया। Rakul हर ओकेजन पर अपने लुक से छा जाती हैं. उनके इस लुक से आप भी डिनर या बर्थडे पार्टी के लिए स्टाइलिंग टिप्स ले सकती हैं. Watch video
