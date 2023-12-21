Hindi Video Gallery

Sakshi Maliks Announces Shocking Retirement After Brij Bhushan Associate Wins Wfi Polls

Sakshi Malik's announces shocking retirement after Brij Bhushan associate wins WFI polls

Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik has announced her retirement from wrestling in the wake of the election of BJP MP ...

Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik has announced her retirement from wrestling in the wake of the election of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s alleged loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India’s president. International wrestler Sangeeta Phogat said women wrestlers “will be harassed again”.

“We gathered a lot of courage for this fight against the WFI President (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). But today, his right hand (referring to Sanjay Singh) has been elected as the new WFI President. We had demanded a woman be made the president, but that has not been fulfilled,” said Malik.

Sangeeta Phogat said the wrestlers didn’t get justice.

“It’s unfortunate that such people are getting elected to such positions in the country. Now, girls will be harassed again. It’s sad that even after fighting against it, we couldn’t bring any changes. I don’t know how to get justice in our own country,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat said women wrestlers will now face exploitation.

Referring to the wrestlers’ massive protest against the BJP MP over alleged sexual harassment by the BJP MP, wrestler Bajrang Punia said the government didn’t fulfil its promise.

