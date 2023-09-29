Top Trending Videos

Pakistan में मस्जिद के पास Suicide Blast, 52 की मौत, 50 से ज्यादा घायल । Pakistan Suicide Blast in Balochistan

Updated: September 29, 2023 3:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Suicide Blast in Balochistan Pakistan: Pakistan के Balochistan के Mastung शहर में मस्जिद के करीब हुए Suicide Bomb Blast में

Suicide Blast in Balochistan Pakistan: Pakistan के Balochistan के Mastung शहर में मस्जिद के करीब हुए Suicide Bomb Blast में 52 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 50 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. मृतकों में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर भी शामिल है. Attack के वक्त लोग Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi के जुलूस के लिए इकट्ठा हो रहे थे.

