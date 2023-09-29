By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistan में मस्जिद के पास Suicide Blast, 52 की मौत, 50 से ज्यादा घायल । Pakistan Suicide Blast in Balochistan
Suicide Blast in Balochistan Pakistan: Pakistan के Balochistan के Mastung शहर में मस्जिद के करीब हुए Suicide Bomb Blast में 52 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 50 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. मृतकों में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर भी शामिल है. Attack के वक्त लोग Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi के जुलूस के लिए इकट्ठा हो रहे थे.
