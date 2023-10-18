Meet The Man Who Designed Team India's New Jerseys | World Cup | Aaquib Wani | Eng vs Ned

Hindi Video Gallery

You have to design something big,” Aaquib Wani, a self-taught designer, was told in December last year. He had worked with Adidas, a leading global sportswear brand, for many projects, including the ones featuring their brand ambassadors, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Sharma. But this was even bigger.

In the second week of January, when he was finally told his studio would be making the Indian cricket team’s new jerseys, he felt it was his biggest opportunity, especially as Adidas, a global brand, had shown faith in him when it could have gone to any leading designer worldwide. Checkout more in this video. #worldcup2023 #aaquibwani #viratkohli #newjersey

