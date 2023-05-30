By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
'Terrorism और ISIS के खिलाफ बनी फिल्म' Asifa का किरदार निभाने वाली Sonia से खास बातचीत
The Kerala Story में Actress Sonia Balani ने Asifa का किरदार निभाया है, निगेटिव किरदार में आसिफा की एक्टिंग लोगों को काफी पसंद आई. लेकिन अपने Dark Character से उलट असल जिंदगी में बड़ी चुलबुली और मजेदार बातें करती हैं Sonia, देखें ये Exclusive Interview.
