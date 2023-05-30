ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Hindi
  • Video Gallery
  • 'Terrorism और ISIS के खिलाफ बनी फिल्म' Asifa का किरदार निभाने वाली Sonia से खास बातचीत

'Terrorism और ISIS के खिलाफ बनी फिल्म' Asifa का किरदार निभाने वाली Sonia से खास बातचीत

'Terrorism और ISIS के खिलाफ बनी फिल्म' Asifa का किरदार निभाने वाली Sonia से खास बातचीत

Published: May 30, 2023 2:09 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Ananya

The Kerala Story में Actress Sonia Balani ने Asifa का किरदार निभाया है, निगेटिव किरदार में आसिफा की एक्टिंग लोगों को काफी पसंद आई. लेकिन अपने Dark Character से उलट असल जिंदगी में बड़ी चुलबुली और मजेदार बातें करती हैं Sonia, देखें ये Exclusive Interview.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.