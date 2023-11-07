By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
"It was disgraceful" Says Angelo Mathews on Time Out Drama | Shakib Al Hasan | World Cup 2023 |
A furious Angelo Mathews lashed out at Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his team after his 'timed out' dismissal ...
A furious Angelo Mathews lashed out at Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his team after his ‘timed out’ dismissal snowballed into a major controversy at the World Cup on Monday. After the Sri Lanka all-rounder became the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’ for not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket, Mathews hit out at Bangladesh over their ‘disgraceful’ actions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
#worldcup2023 #angelomathews #shakibalhasan
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Video Gallery की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें