Hindi Video Gallery

Top 5 Fastest Centuries In World Cup

WORLD CUP के 5 सबसे तेज़ शतक! | Cricket World Cup 2023

In recent times, One Day International (ODI) cricket has undergone significant evolution. The traditional contest between bat and ball has ...

In recent times, One Day International (ODI) cricket has undergone significant evolution. The traditional contest between bat and ball has seen a notable shift, with the dominance often leaning towards the bat. This transformation can be attributed to various factors, including the emergence of T20 cricket and the widespread adoption of unorthodox shots by batsmen. Modern-day batters no longer fear of getting out and instead focus on clearing the boundary ropes with their powerful strokes. Amidst these changing dynamics, few moments capture the essence of the game like a blistering century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. In this Video, we will take a closer look at the top 5 fastest centuries in cricket World Cup history.

#cwc2023 #cricketworldcup #worldcup #fastestcentury

Trending Now