पहली बार एक मैच में टूटे इतने World Record! | World cup 2023
On a rare, batting beauty of a pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that eventually produced 754 runs, South Africa’s ...
On a rare, batting beauty of a pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that eventually produced 754 runs, South Africa’s batters punished the Sri Lankan bowlers to set up a 102-run win.ut what followed was a run-riot leading to a few World Cup records, including the fastest century and the highest total. South Africa’s tally of 428 for five – its third 400-plus total in the World Cup – surpassed the previous high of 417 for six by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.
