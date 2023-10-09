Hindi Video Gallery

Total No Of Records Broken In South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Match

पहली बार एक मैच में टूटे इतने World Record! | World cup 2023

On a rare, batting beauty of a pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that eventually produced 754 runs, South Africa’s ...

On a rare, batting beauty of a pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that eventually produced 754 runs, South Africa’s batters punished the Sri Lankan bowlers to set up a 102-run win.ut what followed was a run-riot leading to a few World Cup records, including the fastest century and the highest total. South Africa’s tally of 428 for five – its third 400-plus total in the World Cup – surpassed the previous high of 417 for six by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Trending Now