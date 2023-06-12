By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US China की War, India को मिल रहा Benefit
China और US की ये WAR Chips यानी Semiconductors की है. Chips 21st century की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत बन गए हैं. Computers और phones से लाकर TV और coffee maker तक हर चीज में chip का इस्तेमाल होता है. इसकी वज़ह से Semiconductor chip का market जो अभी $500 dollars का है वो 2030 आते आते Double हो सकता है. ऐसे Semiconductor Chips ने global economy में भी अपनी huge importance gain की है.
