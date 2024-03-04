Hindi Video Gallery

US Election 2024: Nikki Haley Ends Donald Trump's Undefeated Run With 1st Primary Victory

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has secured her first primary victory, ending Donald Trump's previously undefeated streak. ...

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has secured her first primary victory, ending Donald Trump’s previously undefeated streak. Let’s dive into the details of this historic win.”

Nikki Haley won the Republican presidential primary in Washington DC, scoring her first victory as she struggles to remain relevant in her underdog race against Donald Trump.

Haley’s victory in the nation’s capital comes just ahead a decisive day in the long US nominating process — Super Tuesday, in which 15 states and one territory vote.

Washington is a solidly Democratic town with a small number of registered Republicans. CNN, which was among outlets reporting that Haley won on Sunday, put it at just 22,000.

Haley took 63 percent of the votes, In the 2020 election against Trump, then candidate Joe Biden won 92 percent of the votes in Washington.

The city has never produced a majority vote for a Republican presidential candidate.

The Haley campaign put out a statement saying “It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos.”

As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear – the 2024 primaries are shaping up to be one of the most intriguing contests in recent history. We will be closely following the candidates and their campaigns, bringing you the latest updates. Stay tuned to India.com for all your political news.

