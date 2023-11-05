Hindi Video Gallery

Virat Kohli Birthday Ind Vs Sa Virats Birthday

World Cup : नहीं मनाया जाएगा में Kohli का Birthday | Eden Garden | Virat Kohli | Kohli Birthday

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which had initially planned an extravagant celebration for Virat Kohli’s birthday at the Eden Gardens, has scaled down their arrangements. Most of the grand festivities have been cancelled, with only a fireworks display remaining for the fans at the stadium. Originally, CAB had intended to celebrate Kohli’s 35th birthday before the highly anticipated India vs. South Africa match on November 5th. However, the cricketing body in West Bengal has now revised its plans.

