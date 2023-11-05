Hindi Video Gallery

Kohli Scores 49th Century , Equals Sachin's Record | Virat Kohli | Sachin Tendulkar | Ind vs Sa |

Join us in celebrating an iconic moment in cricket history as Virat Kohli, the modern maestro, exhibits his unparalleled prowess by smashing his 49th century on his birthday. Witness the electric atmosphere as Kohli, like a virtuoso, equals the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record against South Africa. In this thrilling encounter, Kohli’s masterclass showcases sheer determination, skill, and commitment, leaving an indelible mark in cricket’s legacy. Unveil the nail-biting drama, the finesse of strokes, and the unwavering focus as Kohli’s bat creates a symphony of cricketing excellence. Stay tuned for an unforgettable match where records are rewritten and history is made.

