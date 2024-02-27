Hindi Video Gallery

What Sweden's NATO Entry Mean To The Baltic Sea Region?

Hungary’s parliament voted to help Sweden's bid to join NATO, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays ...

Hungary’s parliament voted to help Sweden’s bid to join NATO, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The vote passed with 188 votes for and six against but why did Sweden decide to join NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO, was signed by 12 founding countries after World War 2 in Arpil 1949. Western Europe and the US were wary of Soviet expansion. By creating a military and political alliance, the founding members wanted to ensure collective security for their allies.

Now taling about Sweden, At the end of the Napoleonic wars of the early 19th century, Sweden officially adopted the neutrality policy, where Sweden remained neutral in future wars.

Following the end of the Cold War, the neutrality policy was amended to one of military non-alignment. Even though Sweden sent forces to international peacekeeping missions, it has not gone to war for more than 200 years.

In fact the last war that Sweaden fought was in 1814 against Norway.

Despite its neutrality, Sweaden pursued active foreign policy and top aid donor per capita, Sweaden was also called humanitarian superpower.

But while remaining outside NATO, Sweden has formed ever-closer ties to the alliance, they joined the Partnership for Peace programme in 1994.

On the other hand, a majority of Swedes were long opposed to full membership infact their largest political party Social Democrats strongly opposed to join NATO.

Only months later, Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine led to a dramatic shift in both public opinion and among political parties. A broad majority of the Swedish parliament voted to apply for membership in May 2022.

Sweden who fought a war in 1814, what can it bring to NATO?

For a long time, Swedish policy dictated that the country needed a strong military to protect its neutrality. But after the end of cold war they decided to spend more in the defence system. In 1990, defence spending accounted for 2.6 percent of gross domestic product but again in 2020 the governemnt spent only 1.2 percent.

In March 2022, after Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine, Sweden announced it would increase spending again, targeting two percent of GDP “as soon as possible”.

Combining its different branches, the Swedish military can field some 50,000 soldiers, Its air force includes more than 90 of its domestically developed fighter jets.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said in January that his country was ready to contribute troops to NATO’s forces in Latvia. Sweden and Finland joining NATO also means that the Baltic Sea becomes surrounded by alliance members.

Will NATO dominate Russia in the war? Only the time will tell, till then follow India.com.

