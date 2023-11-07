World Cup 2023: Which Team will Qualify for the Semi-Final | Afghanistan | Ibrahim Zadran

Hindi Video Gallery

After Pakistan’s 21-run win over New Zealand, all eyes are on the crucial World Cup encounter between the Kiwis and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (November 9). Babar Azam’s team is in contention for the semi-final spot and for that, it needs to win against England and New Zealand has to lose against Sri Lanka.

