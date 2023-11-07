By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Which Team will Qualify for the Semi-Final | Afghanistan | Ibrahim Zadran
After Pakistan’s 21-run win over New Zealand, all eyes are on the crucial World Cup encounter between the Kiwis and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (November 9). Babar Azam’s team is in contention for the semi-final spot and for that, it needs to win against England and New Zealand has to lose against Sri Lanka.
#worldcup2023 #ibrahimzadran #afgvsaus
