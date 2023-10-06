Top Trending Videos

ICC World Cup 2023:- इस "भारतीय" ने दिलाई New Zealand को जीत | Dravid और सचिन से है Connection

Born to Indian parents in Wellington, Rachin Ravindra has a strong connect with the cricket-mad nation with his family roots ...

Updated: October 6, 2023 7:55 PM IST

By Video Desk

Born to Indian parents in Wellington, Rachin Ravindra has a strong connect with the cricket-mad nation with his family roots in Bengaluru. With a first name made up of ‘Ra’ for Rahul and ‘chin’ from Sachin, due to his father’s love of the game, Ravindra lived up to his name in spectacular style

