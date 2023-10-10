Hindi Video Gallery

Zinab Abbas Leaves India Amid Controversy

इस PAK एंकर को भारत ने निकाला...जानिए असली वजह | Zainab Abbas | World Cup 2023

Zainab Abbas, a sports journalist, had been slated to provide coverage for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, ...

Zainab Abbas, a sports journalist, had been slated to provide coverage for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, reports surfaced claiming that she was deported from the country just prior to the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match held in Hyderabad. Allegedly, her past tweets critical of India and Hindus played a pivotal role in her deportation. These tweets evidently raised concerns and led to her exclusion from the event. It’s important to note that such incidents can spark discussions regarding freedom of expression, media ethics, and the role of social media in the world of journalism. For the most recent developments, consult trusted news sources. #worldcup2023 #zainababbas #indvspak

Trending Now