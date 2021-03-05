Buffalo Video: जानवरों के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए जाते हैं और लोग इन्हें काफी पसंद भी करते हैं. पर जो वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है वो कई मायनों में अलग है. Also Read - Viral Video: रोज 250 ग्राम पत्थर खाता है ये शख्स, 30 साल से चल रहा सिलसिला, हुष्ट-पुष्ट तंदरुस्त है...

इस वीडियो में भैंस और हाथी की दोस्ती दिख रही है. लोग इसे काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

हाथी का नाम है नगीलाई और भैंस का नाम है इविया. दोनों बचपन से एक-दूसरे के साथ हैं और हर सुख-दुख में साथ रहते हैं.

दोनों एक दूसरे को जिस तरीके से प्यार करते हैं, वो देख आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे.

इंस्टाग्राम पर इस पोस्ट को शेयर किया Sheldrick Wildlife Trust ने. शेयर करते हुए लिखा,

An elephant and a buffalo are the best of friends! Yes, there are some obvious differences between Ngilai and Ivia, but they don’t seem to notice. They initially gravitated towards each other because of their shared love of play, but a genuine and extraordinary friendship has blossomed. Not a single day passes without one seeking out the other for fun and games.

Ngilai the elephant and Ivia the buffalo are both orphans. Although they lost their own families as infants, they have found a new life with us. As with every orphan who comes into our care, they will be reintegrated back into the wild when they’re ready — but for now, they’re playing the days away at our Voi Reintegration Unit.

पोस्ट देखकर समझ आता है कि दोनों का एक भी दिन बिना साथ खेले नहीं बीतता.

इस पोस्ट को लोग कितना पसंद कर रहे हैं इसका पता इसी बात से चलता है कि खबर लिखे जाने तक इसे 35 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं.