Cosmic Sparkle: अंतरिक्ष में ऐसा बहुत कुछ होता रहता है जो लोगों के लिए चर्चा का विषय बन जाता है. ऐसा ही कुछ एक बार फिर हुआ. यही वजह है कि पूरी दुनिया में इसे लेकर चर्चा हो रही है. ये तस्वीरें स्पेस एजेंसी नासा ने जारी की हैं.

तस्वीरों को नासा ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर जारी किया है. इन्हें हबल स्पेस टेलीस्कोप से लिया गया है.

पोस्ट करते हुए नासा ने लिखा, Here's some cosmic sparkle for your feed. ✨

The galaxy pictured in this Hubble image is estimated to be 59 million light-years away! Called I Zwicky 18, it’s classified as a dwarf irregular galaxy and is much smaller than our Milky Way Galaxy. The concentrated bluish-white knots at the heart of the galaxy are two major starburst regions where stars are forming at a furious rate.

If you voted in our stories yesterday to “Choose Your Hubble Adventure,” this is the winning result based on galaxy type, distance, and image release date. Thanks for playing!

Credits: NASA, ESA, and A. Aloisi (Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, Md., and European Space Agency)

देखें पोस्ट-

पोस्ट में जो तस्वीर दिख रही है उसमें अंतरिक्ष में अद्भुत नजारा दिख रहा है. खबर लिखे जाने तक इस पोस्ट को 70, 543 लाइक्स मिल चुके थे.