NASA Video: नासा ने पृथ्वी से दूरदराज एक गैलेक्सी का वीडियो शेयर किया है. ये वीडियो इतना शानदार है कि इसे देखकर कोई भी मंत्रमुग्ध हो सकता है. लोग वीडियो को खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं. वीडियो में जो गैलेक्सी दिख रही है वो स्पाइरल गैलेक्सी है.

इस Spiral Galaxy को एम83 या साउदर्न पिनव्हील भी कहा जाता है. इस गैलेक्सी के रंग इतने आकर्षक हैं मानों ये कोई पेंटिंग हो.

इस पोस्ट को नासा के हबल टेलीस्कोप नाम के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर किया गया है. ये नासा का वेरिफाइड इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट है जहां पर हबल टेलीस्कोप से ली गई तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर किए जाते हैं.

नासा ने शेयर करते हुए लिखा,

Journey through the cosmic circle of life 🌟

The spiral galaxy M83, also known as the Southern Pinwheel, resides 15 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra.

Spread across 50,000 light-years, this stunning galactic mosaic features billions of stars at different stages of life. From star births to deaths, vibrant colors spread across this Hubble image showcase the various ages of stars in this galaxy.

The rich magenta and blue colors indicate areas of recent star formation, with stars as young as a few million years old. The yellow or orange regions reveal stars up to 100 million years or older.

देखें पोस्ट-

पोस्ट को खबर लिखे जाने तक 71,349 likes मिल चुके हैं. लोग कमेंट करके इस शानदार फूटेज को शेयर करने के लिए नासा को थैंक्स कर रहे हैं.