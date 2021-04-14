Shining Clouds: तारों के आगे क्या है? किस्से-कहानियों में आपने पढ़ा होगा कि उस पार कई जहां हैं. पर आज जो तस्वीर आप देखेंगे उससे आपको शायद ये यकीन हो जाए कि आपकी सोच से परे कई चीजें होती हैं. Also Read - Viral Photo: इस तस्वीर को देख आंखें हो जाएंगी नम, एक-एक आंसू इस मजबूर मां के नाम...

तस्वीर बेहद खूबसूरत है. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. इस तस्वीर की चर्चा तब शुरू हुई जब इसे स्पेस एजेंसी नासा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल से शेयर किया.

वायरल फोटो में दिखता है रात में चमकते हुए बादल. ऐसी तस्वीर देखकर पूरी दुनिया के लोग हैरत में पड़ गए हैं.

तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए नासा ने कैप्शन दिया है,

Pause. Do you like this view? We do, too. ⁣

⁣

Noctilucent or “night shining” clouds are forming in Earth’s mesosphere in this May 29, 2016, photo from @ISS. These clouds form in between 47 to 53 miles (76 to 85 km) above our planet’s surface, near the mesopause: a boundary of the mesosphere and thermosphere.⁣

⁣

This region of Earth’s upper atmosphere is one of the least understood. Now, it can be studied by our airborne SOFIA observatory, a joint project with @GermanAerospaceCenter (DLR). SOFIA has been used extensively to study the cosmos, but thanks to an instrument upgrade, it offers a new way to study our home planet.⁣

⁣

German researcher Heinz Hübers led a team to improve one of SOFIA’s infrared instruments with a new laser technology. He recently published a paper that, for the first time, directly measured oxygen in the mesosphere and lower thermosphere — the region near which noctilucent clouds shine.⁣

देखें पोस्ट-

⁣

इस पोस्ट को अब तक 1 मिलियन से अधिक लाइक्स मिले हैं. बता दें कि ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब नासा ने ऐसी तस्वीर शेयर की हो. अंतरिक्ष की कई तस्वीरें स्पेस एजेंसी शेयर करती रहती है.