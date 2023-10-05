Top Recommended Stories

Nobel Prize 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखक Jon Fosse को मिला साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार

Nobel Prize in Literatur 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखक जॉन फोसे (Jon Fosse) को इस साल का साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया है.

Published: October 5, 2023 4:59 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Nobel Prize in Literature 2023
Nobel Prize in Literatur 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखर जॉन फोसे (Jon Fosse) को इस साल का साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया है.

