By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Nobel Prize 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखक Jon Fosse को मिला साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार
Nobel Prize in Literatur 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखक जॉन फोसे (Jon Fosse) को इस साल का साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया है.
Nobel Prize in Literatur 2023: नॉर्वे के लेखर जॉन फोसे (Jon Fosse) को इस साल का साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया है.
Trending Now
BREAKING NEWS
The 2023 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” pic.twitter.com/dhJgGUawMl
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2023
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें Career Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें