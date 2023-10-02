Nobel Prize 2023: Covid Vaccine से जुड़ी खोज करने वाले इन 2 वैज्ञानिकों को मिला मेडिसिन का नोबेल प्राइज

Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023: साल 2023 के नोबेल पुरस्कारों का एलान कर दिया गया है. इस साल मेडिसिन का नोबेल पुरस्कार कैटालिन कारिको (Katalin Kariko) और ड्रयू वीसमैन (Drew Weissman) को दिया गया है. दोनों वैज्ञानिकों को यह पुरस्कार कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन (Covid Vaccine) से जुड़ी खोज के लिए दिया गया है. उन्होंने कोविड-19 से लड़ने के लिए mRNA वैक्सीन के विकास से संबंधित खोज की थी.

BREAKING NEWS

The 2023 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Y62uJDlNMj

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2023