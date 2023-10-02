Top Recommended Stories

  • Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023 Awarded To Katalin Kariko And Drew Weissman For Covid 19 Vaccine Related Research

Nobel Prize 2023: Covid Vaccine से जुड़ी खोज करने वाले इन 2 वैज्ञानिकों को मिला मेडिसिन का नोबेल प्राइज

Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023: कैटालिन कारिको (Katalin Kariko) और ड्रयू वीसमैन (Drew Weissman) ने कोविड-19 से लड़ने के लिए mRNA वैक्सीन के विकास से संबंधित खोज की थी.

Published: October 2, 2023 4:38 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023
Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023: साल 2023 के नोबेल पुरस्कारों का एलान कर दिया गया है. इस साल मेडिसिन का नोबेल पुरस्कार कैटालिन कारिको (Katalin Kariko) और ड्रयू वीसमैन (Drew Weissman) को दिया गया है. दोनों वैज्ञानिकों को यह पुरस्कार कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन (Covid Vaccine) से जुड़ी खोज के लिए दिया गया है. उन्होंने कोविड-19 से लड़ने के लिए mRNA वैक्सीन के विकास से संबंधित खोज की थी.

